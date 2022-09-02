Hormel Foods announces free downtown concert

Event to feature “American Idol” winners Phillip Phillips and Chayce Beckham

AUSTIN — Hormel Foods Corporation announced Thursday it will be celebrating The Power of Food, People and Purpose with a free outdoor concert opened by Chayce Beckham and headlined by Phillip Phillips — both “American Idol” winners and singer-songwriters.

The concert will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 16 on Main Street next to the Spam Museum

Hormel Foods is hosting the concert as a capstone to its Spirit Week — a week of celebrating Hormel Foods team members and the company’s commitment to its communities, including Austin.

In keeping with the company’s support of hunger and food security causes, the concert will be preceded by a community food-packing event to support local and regional hunger-relief efforts. The United Way of Mower County and national hunger-relief organization Matter Box will bring together team members and community volunteers to pack food to be used for those in need.

Additionally, concertgoers will be asked to bring a donation of nonperishable food, which will be donated to local food pantries in Mower County.

Molly Lanke, executive director of the United Way of Mower County, has been working with Hormel and others in the community on food security in Mower County.

“Hormel Foods is such an integral part of the Austin community, and this event is an impactful way to celebrate with the community while also collecting donations for our local hunger-relief efforts,” Lanke said.

Additionally, the company is partnering with Conscious Alliance during the concert to help raise funds for local and national hunger-relief efforts through an online donation site.

“We are always honored to work with Hormel Foods, and it is so rewarding to see how they continue to include their team members and those in the Austin community to provide food and assistance for people facing hunger challenges,” said Justin Levy, executive director of Conscious Alliance. “They are an incredible partner who is always there when we need them.”

Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to nonprofit organizations over the last five years, including $6.6 million in hunger-relief donations (or more than 8.4 million individual meals*) in 2021.

More information about the event can be found on the A Hometown Celebration: The Power of Food, People and Purpose Facebook event page.