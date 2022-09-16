Semi driver dies after crash, fire on I-35 near Twin Lakes

An 64-year-old semi driver died Thursday afternoon on Interstate 35 south of Albert Lea after his semi collided with a guard rail and started on fire.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling northbound right before 3 p.m. on I-35 near mile marker 3 when the crash occurred.

The identity of the driver, who is from Spirit Lake, Iowa, has not yet been released.

Email newsletter signup

The crash led to the closure of the interstate for several hours. Traffic was detoured at Exit 2 south of Albert Lea.

The Glenville and Albert Lea fire departments, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Ambulance and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

More information is expected to be released at 8 a.m. Friday.