Iris J Giles, age 64, passed away at her home in Albert Lea, MN on August 29th, 2022.

Born to Ben and Ardis Anderson on December 8, 1957, Iris grew up in Albert Lea, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, and graduated high school from Albert Lea High School.

Iris married Robert Giles on August 18th, 1979 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Iris was an active member of the community, working at the fairgrounds. She was the secretary of her church for over 20 years, and was closely associated with the Lady’s Aid group there as well. She was an active democrat, and a reader. She liked to read educational non-fiction books. She loved animals, and was a member of the humane society. She had many pets throughout her life, she will be missed by her cats Twig and Emm, and her dog Tobias.

Email newsletter signup

Iris is survived by her husband Robert Giles, nephew William (Natasha Ludowese) Walker, nieces Ann (Jason) Qual, and Laura Walker. Grandnieces and grandnephews Ashley (Nick Cachiaras) Hagen, Olivia Qual, Ahna Walker and Carter Schouviller, along with many close friends.

Iris was preceded in death by her father Ben Anderson, mother Ardis Anderson and her sister Arline Walker.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 7th at 1:00pm at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service. There will be a luncheon following the service.