Letter: Recent column wrongly portrayed campaign finance

Robert Hoffman wrongly portrayed local GOP legislative candidates as underdogs in his column on Wednesday. He has zero grounds to say they’ll be “absolutely” outspent by their opponents, and as leader of the local GOP, he’s in a position to know that his claim has no merit.

As of July 18, the latest date for which numbers are available from the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board, the Republican candidates had about a 2:1 advantage over Mary Hinnenkamp (year-to-date spending plus cash on hand) and a more than 5:1 advantage over Brandon Lawhead. Both of the current Republican incumbents vastly outspent their DFL opponents in 2020.

While it’s unlikely Mary Hinnenkamp will come close to four-term incumbent Peggy Bennett’s cash advantage in the House race, Mary has worked hard to overcome the money gap by knocking on over 13,000 doors in our district.

Please dismiss the misinformation about candidate spending that Hoffman spread.

Jennifer Vogt-Erickson

Albert Lea