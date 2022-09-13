Local youth wins State Junior PGA Championship

Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Submitted

Grant Baas of Albert Lea won the State Junior PGA Championship Aug. 15 for the 7-to-9-year-old division. He shot 37 and won by one shot at The Lafayette Club in Minnetonka Beach. Photo by Jeffrey M. Lawler/Courtesy MN PGA

