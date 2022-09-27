Marie Mae Engen

Marie Mae (Payne) Engen, 90, of Glenville, MN passed away at her home on September 25, 2022. Funeral services for Marie will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:30 am at First Lutheran Church, Glenville, MN. Visitation will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Marie was born on July 23, 1932, in Cornell, Wisconsin to Burnette and Ida (Amick) Payne. Marie’s family relocated to Minnesota, and she attended Albert Lea Public School. On April 26, 1953, Marie was united in marriage to Clayton E. Engen at First Lutheran Church in Glenville. The couple resided on their farm east of Glenville. To this union the couple welcomed three children.

Marie was a homemaker and very involved in many organizations. When her children were young, she was a room mother, member of the PTA and 4-H leader and volunteer. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Glenville, WELCA, Altar Guild, and an Auxiliary member with the Glenville American Legion.

Marie enjoyed cards clubs with Clayton and their friends, watching football, sending birthday cards, and spending time with her family. Her hobbies included cross-stich, baking, vegetable and flower gardening, reading, collecting teapots and Noah’s Arks.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Paula (Mark) Olson; sons, David Engen (Greg Murphy) and Richard (Shawna) Engen; grandchildren, Bjorn (Stefanie) Olson, Christopher (Melissa) Olson, Stephani (Jesse) Harang, Karin Engen Pederson, and Erich Engen; great grandchildren, Jazmine Hensche, Alexis Olson, Gavin Olson, Caitlyn Olson, Clayton Olson, Gunnar Olson, Caleb Pederson, Linnea Pederson, and Annika Pederson; nephews, Clifford Bickerstaff and Robert Bickerstaff; niece, Barb Ramirez; and many cousins and grand nieces and nephews.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Burdette Payne; in-laws, Doris and Norman Engen; husband, Clayton; sister, Gladys Bickerstaff; brothers and sisters-in-laws; Cecil (Mildred) Payne and Frank (Lola) Payne.

Memorials are preferred to: Facial Pain Research Foundation https://facingfacialpain.org