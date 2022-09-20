Marlene Schumacher, of Albert Lea and formerly of the Twin Cities, died on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community. She was 84 years old.

Marlene Dolores (Burkhardt) Schumacher was born on March 13, 1938, to Ben and Dolores (Micke) Burkhardt in Thorp, Wisconsin. She graduated from Thorp High School and went on to attend vocational school. On October 17, 1959, Marlene was united in marriage to Louis “Lou” Schumacher.

Strong in her faith, Marlene was a member of the St. Charles Borromeo choir in the Cities and the Worldwide Marriage Encounter. Marlene enjoyed signing with friends and family in American Sign Language, reading, sewing, and crocheting.

Marlene is survived by daughters, Mary Graham, of Albert Lea, A C Schumacher (Pam Schultz), of Belgrade, MT; son, Mark Schumacher (Maria), of Colorado Springs, CO; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Julie Burkhardt; and brother, Leon Burkhardt (Dianne).

In addition to her parents, Ben and Dolores Burkhardt, Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, Lou Schumacher; infant son, Jonathan Schumacher; and infant brother, Douglas Burkhardt.

A graveside service will be hosted by the family at 2:00PM on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.