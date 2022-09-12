Mary E. Willmert, 90, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2022 at Sunrise of Edina Assisted Living, Edina, MN.

Mary was born on December 30, 1931 in Lone Rock, IA to Emil and Erna (Gade) Bierstedt. She was baptized and confirmed in Christ at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fenton, IA. Mary graduated from Fenton High School in 1949. She moved to Albert Lea, MN to attend Naeve Hospital School of Nursing from which she graduated in 1952. She married Bryan A. Willmert on July 27, 1958 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fenton, IA.

Mary worked as a Registered Nurse at Naeve Hospital. She loved caring for her patients and so after her retirement, worked in hospice service. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir, and meeting with her Circle friends for bible study and fellowship. For many years she could be found working at the Zion Lutheran fair stand at the Freeborn County Fair. Mary loved to bake, and her ginger snap cookies and goo bars are favorites of her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts, painting ceramics, bowling, reading and playing cards. She loved to watch her grandsons play hockey and cheering for the Minnesota Twins. Memorable trips included snowmobiling in Yellowstone National Park, a trip to Sweden and an Alaskan vacation, as well as many other vacations with family and friends.

Left to cherish Mary’s memory are her four children: Cynthia (Jeff) Kurtz, Minnetonka, MN, Suzanne Moffitt, Plymouth, MN, Carolyn (Dan) Fishbeck, Columbia Heights, MN, Craig (Lynn) Willmert, Savage, MN; grandchildren: Benjamin, Justin, Meagan (DJ), Grace, Ellen, Emily, Nicholas, Molly and Jack; great-grandchildren: Michael, Evan and Milo; brother-in-law, Orlo (Jean) Willmert; sister-in-law, Barb Willmert; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bryan; her parents, Emil and Erna Bierstedt; sister, Carol (James) Meyer; father and mother-in law, Orthwin and Dorothy Willmert; brothers and sisters-in-law: Richard (Lorraine) Willmert, Justine Willmert, and John Willmert, as well as other beloved family and friends.

A Memorial Service for Mary will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the service; Rev. Matthew Lehman will be officiating. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given to the Naeve Hospital Alumni and Nurses Club, or to Zion Lutheran Church, 904 Bridge Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007.