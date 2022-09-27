GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. –

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Northview – North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.

Matt’s family encourages everyone to wear red for the celebration. The service will be livestreamed and available on Matt’s obituary page at www.mankatomortuary.com.

Memorial gifts

https://www.gofundme.com/f/budach-family.

Matthew Brian Budach, 47, Grand Rapids, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in his home from a brain aneurysm.