Matthew Brian Budach, 47, Grand Rapids, died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home of a brain aneurysm.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Northview – North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Matt’s family encourages everyone to wear red for the celebration. The service will be livestreamed on Matt’s obituary page at www.mankatomortuary.com. Memorial gifts may be directed to

https://www.gofundme. com/f/budach-family.

Email newsletter signup

Matthew was born on January 9, 1975 in Albert Lea. He graduated from Mankato West High School and attended 2 years of Tech School in New Mexico. Matt married Lora Baumann on December 13, 2008 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, North Mankato. Together they lived in Madelia for 4 years, Fairmont for 4 years, and most recently moved to Grand Rapids to start their dream of owning a farm. He was an amazing husband and a stay at home dad who enjoyed homeschooling his two children. He also enjoyed cooking, biking, eating pizza, fishing, swimming, video games, and walking.

He is survived by his wife, Lora; children, Sophia and Robert; parents, Sue (Mike) Haycraft and Michael (Diann) Budach and their children; grandmothers, Pat Goodrich and Janice Houg; parents in law, Joel and Patti Baumann; and many other family and friends who are left behind to celebrate his legacy.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jessica Budach; brother, Ryan Budach; aunt, Julie Houg; and grandparents.