Meet the Athlete: Bree Weilage

What grade are you in? 10th

What town do you live in, and which school do you attend? Albert Lea, Albert Lea High School

Who is your immediate family? Audra Beussman and Brian Weilage

Email newsletter signup

Which sports do you play? Tennis and track

What is your favorite part of playing a sport? The adrenaline rush that putting all of my strength into a shot gives me.

What has playing that sport taught you? That it’s so easy to get negative and in your head, but the real challenge is pushing through.

What’s your favorite sports memory? I was near tears after a tough loss and coach Hansen (KHans) gave me a hug and a pep talk.

How did you get started in your sport? When I was 7 I was trying out every sport and tennis is the one that stuck.

What sport did your family members play? My mom was in cross country and track. My dad was in basketball, baseball and track.

What are your sports-related achievements? I won the most matches of the season one year, and another year I was voted most improved.

What are your sports-related goals? I hope to one day be able to play No. 1 singles and be confident about it.

Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why? Roger Federer because I learn a lot from him. He’s kind, and he has donated to many different charities.

What are your college plans? Major? I’m not exactly sure where I want to go to college, but I’m thinking maybe Mankato State. I want to major in psychology.

What is your favorite school subject? English

Who is your favorite teacher? I like all of my current teachers, but my favorite of all time would be my mom, Ms. Audra.

What are your hobbies? I like playing tennis, shopping, skateboarding, going for runs and hanging out with friends.