Meet the Athlete: Max Edwin
Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Q: What grade are you in?
A: 12
Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea high school
Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: John and Jenny Edwin
Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Football and hockey
Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: My favorite part of playing sports are being able to inspire others.
Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: Leadership, discipline and hard work
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Homecoming game against Red Wing
Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: My brother Jack played sports, and it inspired me to play them too.
Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: My dad wrestled, and my mom was in dance.
Q: What are your sports-
related achievements?
A: Playing in the section championship in hockey
Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: Go to state in hockey and win a section game in football
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Justin Fields because I watched him play at Ohio State and they are my favorite college football team.
Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: My plans are to hopefully play college football, and I want to major in business.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Mr. Haney
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Disc golf
Q: What is your dream job?
A: Being in the NFL
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “All American”
Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I’m missing 25% of my kidney.