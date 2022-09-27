Meet the Athlete: Max Edwin

Q: What grade are you in?

A: 12

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea high school

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: John and Jenny Edwin

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: Football and hockey

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: My favorite part of playing sports are being able to inspire others.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: Leadership, discipline and hard work

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Homecoming game against Red Wing

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: My brother Jack played sports, and it inspired me to play them too.

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: My dad wrestled, and my mom was in dance.

Q: What are your sports-

related achievements?

A: Playing in the section championship in hockey

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: Go to state in hockey and win a section game in football

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: Justin Fields because I watched him play at Ohio State and they are my favorite college football team.

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: My plans are to hopefully play college football, and I want to major in business.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: Mr. Haney

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Disc golf

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Being in the NFL

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: “All American”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I’m missing 25% of my kidney.