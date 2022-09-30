No injuries reported in Albert Lea house fire

An Albert Lea home was damaged by fire Thursday evening.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service were dispatched to the home, at 617 Grace St., at 5:26 p.m., according to a press release.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the back of the home. Police verified with the family that all occupants were out of the home, though their dog was still inside. Firefighters found and removed the dog, which had no injuries.

Fire crews extinguished a blaze in the back-porch area of the home. The tenant had sprayed a garden hose through the door to slow down the fire prior to the arrival of emergency crews. The fire was contained to the room of origin with smoke damage throughout the home.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation. At this time there is no cause determination.