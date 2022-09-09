Pep fest at high school kicks off Homecoming

Patrick Holcomb, a senior on the cross country team, shows off his cartwheel as an athlete before Homecoming week. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
The undefeated boys cross country teams up with Jaira Maligaya of the girls cross country team to give a shout out to the other runners during the pep fest Friday at Albert Lea High School. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
The senior section during the pep fest cheers Friday in the gym. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Ava Wangsness hits a perfect straddle jump with her dance team for the pep fest at Albert Lea High School on Friday. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Jozie Klimmek performs a back tuck during the Albert Lea dance team dance. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Noah Dye plays the tuba in the pep band for the event. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
The Albert Lea Homecoming royalty is in back, from left, Joseph Yoon, Patrick Holcomb, Ryan Utz, La Chow Htoo and Angel Hernandez. In front, from left, are Maddie Vandersyde, Isabella Nelson, Nikki Anderson, Hannah Wilner and Laura Westrum. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh