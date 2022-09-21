Raffle winnings donated

Kellen Kaasa was the $1,000 cash winner in the raffle drawing at the annual Czech Fest held on the second Saturday of September at the Bohemian Brick Hall near Myrtle.

Kaasa, son of Dawn and Tim Kaasa, donated $500 back to the nonprofit Friends of the Bohemian Brick Hall, (which holds the raffle with chances to win $2,500 to raise funds for the care and maintenance of the 113-year-old Hall).

Following Kaasa’s example, other winners donated their money back also, and Kaasa donated his remaining $500 to another worthy cause.

Friends of the Bohemian Brick Hall thanked all who helped with and participated in the 2022 Czech Fest, but especially Kaasa, for his unexpected and much appreciated donation.