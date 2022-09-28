Rendezvous print unveiled

This year’s Rendezvous print has been created. Once upon a time, people could not travel the long way to the trading post, so they would gather at a certain spot at a certain time and the trading post would send wagons of trade goods out to them. The Rendezvous is a re-creation of this event.

Shown are main stage entertainers:

• Curtis and Loretta, folk singers; their music comes from the heart!

• Gifted entertainer who charms the crowd — Dick Kimmel

• Also Laura, experienced dancer, a member of “the Wild Goose Cloggers.” She shows her dedication to her craft.

• The Roe Singers also bring their music to Albert Lea.

So many volunteers make the event possible; a trio of women are Laura Swenson, Kate Roberts and Amber Anderson.

Others shown are Junelle Pederson and Mike Witham.

Carla and Aileen work in “the Saloon & Beer” booth.

Campers, the Rysavy family and Dan Rhoades come.

Bourgeois, Perry Vining, appears at the bottom.

The prints can be seen at the Rendezvous and later at the Adam’s Originals Shop.

Proceeds from the sale of the prints help fund the two student days.