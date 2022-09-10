Robin Gudal: Trust God in all things in life

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“A seed grows with no sound, but a tree falls with huge noise. Destruction has noise, but creation is quiet. This is the power of silence. Grow silently.” — Quote heard on KTIS Radio.

During a time of difficulty in my life, a dear friend shared this verse: “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.” Exodus 14:14, NIV.

Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him. Psalm 37:7, NIV

Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth. Psalm 46:10, NIV

Life moves so fast, and we are often people who want to have quick response to things. However, Christ instructs us in Scripture to wait, be still, listen and even be silent at times.

“Never assume that loud is strong and quiet is weak.” — Sasha Stair, international best-selling author and leadership expert.

One of my favorite authors and a man whom I had the privilege of hearing speak many years ago is Brennan Manning. We were at a YFC conference, and he spoke for what seemed like 10 minutes; however, it was well over an hour. He then released us all for a silent retreat time. I had never done this and wasn’t sure if my wiggles and need-to-be-in-motion personality would adhere to this exercise. And then — not only sit silently but actually be silent! I can hold a good conversation in most any situation — this was a BIG assignment. To this day, 20-plus years later, I remember as if only hours ago in my life. The impact was as loud as a tree falling!

Brennan was born in 1934, a Franciscan priest and professor of theology. An author. A sinner saved by grace. He had amazing experiences of intimacy with God. He gave the best years of his life as a missionary doing manual labor to care for the poor.

He taught to trust even if we’re not receiving the blessing we seek. God is indeed doing a good work in us, and he will complete it until the day of Christ Jesus. Philippians 1:6. Out of this personal story, he invites us to become true contemplatives, who learn to encounter God. “Silence is not simply the absence of noise or the shutdown of communication, it’s ‘a process of coming to stillness. Silent solitude forges true speech … and growing in awareness of [our] identity as the Beloved.’” — “Abba’s Child,” Bill Gaultiere

Beloved.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.