Robin Gudal: We should laser focus on Jesus

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

My eyes have seen the glory of God. For mine eyes have seen thy salvation, which thou hast prepared before the face of all people. Luke 2: 30,31 KJV

I recently had cataract surgery on my right eye — left one coming soon! I have struggled with the healing process. I have strong optical correction (glasses), so my two eyes are fighting each other. One explained it that my brain is confused as I have two different lenses trying to work together and they aren’t playing nice. I have tried sunglasses, blue-light glasses, a contact (first time wearing), my old glasses with a sticky note covering the new corrected lenses side, a magnifying glass — and I am squinting often. It’s a challenging time for seeing clearly!

We are experiencing a profound time in history, many of us have never experienced such. We must keep our eyes on the one true Savior who has all the answers. Without him we can get confused, we may lose sight of what and who are important in our lives. We, like my brain, may get confused and we live life in the fuzzy.

Open my eyes to see the wonderful truths in your instructions. Psalms 119:18 (NLT)

I pray we laser focus on Jesus, his truth, his love, his way! If you do not know him as your personal Savior, today is the time and season. He is the only one who can make the path straight, untangle the messes in our lives, give us that peace that passes all understanding and ultimately give us life eternally.

There’s a new, catchy song out by Anne Wilson and I think her lyrics “My Jesus” are a perfect encouragement for us. “Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus, his love is strong and his grace is free, and the good news is I know that he can do for you what he’s done for me. Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus, and let my Jesus change your life. He makes a way where there ain’t no way. Rises up from an empty grave, Ain’t no sinner that he can’t save! Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus.”

Dear Jesus, I commit my life to you. I surrender all my ways, my will and my agenda to you. I confess my sins and pray for forgiveness. Guide me in your truth. Jesus take my life and make it a life that is consecrated to you, a vessel of your love, your truth and peace. I am yours!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.