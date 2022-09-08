Sharon Ann Bowen, age 81, passed away peacefully after a short illness at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born on October 21, 1940 to Arlo and Marion Jakobson at Naeve Hospital. As the oldest of three siblings, Sharon willingly became a devoted caretaker, especially for her younger sister who suffered multiple disabilities from the time of birth. It’s a role she graciously and actively maintained for the benefit of multiple family members and friends until the time of her passing.

Despite working for United Methodist Church for 18 years, she was a lifelong Lutheran, baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran. She married Lyle Bowen on April 7, 1963 at Hartland Synod Lutheran Church and they made their home in Albert Lea.

Sharon loved her family fiercely. She was an exceptional cook and especially treasured the many times she gathered with her family in the kitchen, laughter abundant as everyone participated in the preparation of meals. She cherished her book club, music, singing in choir, live theatre, going to church and she enjoyed an occasional glass of wine. Sharon was enthusiastically involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s daily lives, attending countless sporting events and concerts. She was a welcome listener on long-winded phone calls, sharing in the delights and disappointments of her loved ones.

Both Sharon, and her husband Lyle were recognized for the infinite commitment to their grandchildren at their grandson’s wedding in 2019 and they were thrilled to be able to meet their only great-grandchild in July of 2021.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lyle Bowen, daughter Kara (Charles) Wayne of Minneapolis, daughter Shelly Alstead (Pamela) of Austin and her grandchildren Alec (Sarah) Wayne, Haley Wayne, Jacob Schlichter (Tiffany Mehus) and great-granddaughter Harper Wayne. She is further survived by her brother Jerome Jakobson, several nieces and nephews, countless friends and her lifelong friend Sue Hahlen. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Kay Jakobson, in-laws Maxine and Elmer Bowen and brother-in-law Bradley Bowen.

The family expresses its deepest gratitude to the staff of Mayo Clinic and St. Mary’s Hospital for their expert physical, emotional and spiritual care. We will miss Sharon’s boundless enthusiasm for life, her grit, and her humor. We carry these gifts within us and will feel her presence always. A Memorial Service for Sharon will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Ascension Lutheran Church of Albert Lea with visitation beginning one hour prior.