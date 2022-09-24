SMIF seeking Early Care and Education Grant applicants 

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) is accepting applications for its Early Care and Education Grant program. This program will help fund early care and education services for children birth to age 5. Organizations that work with these children in SMIF’s 20-county region are eligible to apply. Requests of up to $20,000 will be considered.

Funding from this grant can help cover mental health services and supports, social, emotional and physical health needs, training and development to operate and address the needs of young children and other activities that prioritize the needs of underserved groups. Applicants must serve children birth to 5. Projects are encouraged to support underserved and diverse populations.

“The services that early childhood organizations in our region provide for young children can be critical for their overall wellbeing,” said Rae Jean Hansen, vice president of early childhood. “We are pleased to be able to offer this grant to support these essential services.”

Applications are due to SMIF by Nov. 7 before 3 p.m. For the application and guidelines, visit smifoundation.org/earlycaregrant or contact Heidi Coulter, early childhood project manager, at heidic@smifoundation.org or 507-214-7016.