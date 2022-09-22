Soup and dessert supper to raise money for family who lost home in fire

Central Freeborn Lutheran Church is having a soup and dessert supper Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.

After the church council met earlier this year, they decided in July to donate proceeds from this year’s supper to Richard and Brittney Ackland and their family.

“Richard and his family, parents and grandparents, have been members of Central church for years, and we have to help our own family,” said Mary Ann Atchison, a trustee for the church. “That’s what we’re doing.”

Ackland and his family lost their home in a fire on May 3.

“They have four children, and so they need the help,” she said.

According to Atchison, the soup and dessert event has been around since 1999, which gives out all their event proceeds. She said they typically give out anywhere from $2,500 to $3,000 per event depending on how many people attend.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under.

“We have the best soup, everybody says, for the soup and pie supper,” she said. “That’s just our opinion.”

The event has been canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

The event will be at 74427 245th St. For more information call 507-826-3346.