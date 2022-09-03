St. John’s recognized with three awards

St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea is proud to be voted No. 1 in the Albert Lea Tribune 2022 Reader’s Choice for two categories: Best Senior Living Community (voted #1 for 18 years) and Best Assisted Living. It was also voted as a finalist for Best Senior Apartments. St. John’s staff is dedicated to the residents and families they serve and say they are honored and blessed to serve the seniors in the community. They thanked the community for their vote of confidence. Pictured here are Crystal Miller, publisher of the Albert Lea Tribune, and Kathy Woodside, director of marketing and public relations at St. John’s Lutheran Community. Provided