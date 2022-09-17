Standout Student: Bailey Lowe

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Submitted

Parents: Sarah Lowe and Ryan Lowe

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Bessen because she is funny and has an amazing voice.

Favorite book/author: “Harry Potter” by JK Rowling

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Community theater plays and dance

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to school become a vet.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Try your hardest.

