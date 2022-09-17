Standout Student: Bailey Lowe
Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 16, 2022
Parents: Sarah Lowe and Ryan Lowe
Where are you from? Albert Lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Bessen because she is funny and has an amazing voice.
Favorite book/author: “Harry Potter” by JK Rowling
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Community theater plays and dance
What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to school become a vet.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Try your hardest.