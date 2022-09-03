Standout Student: Isidro Cavazos

Age: 12

Parents: Anna and Isidro Cavazos

Where are you from? Mexico

Email newsletter signup

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Hundley. She told me to every problem there is an answer.

Favorite book/author: “Smile” by Raina Telgemeier

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Fixing a car with my dad and placing eighth in the state tournament

What do you want to do after high school? Pro baseball player and investor

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Try hard and it will pay off — not right away, it takes time.

What teachers say:

“Isidro is a polite young man who goes above and beyond in class. Even when he has to do work from home he will work to his best and problem solve to fix things he doesn’t understand. He has grit!