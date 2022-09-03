Standout Student: Isidro Cavazos
Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 2, 2022
Age: 12
Parents: Anna and Isidro Cavazos
Where are you from? Mexico
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley
Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Hundley. She told me to every problem there is an answer.
Favorite book/author: “Smile” by Raina Telgemeier
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Fixing a car with my dad and placing eighth in the state tournament
What do you want to do after high school? Pro baseball player and investor
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Try hard and it will pay off — not right away, it takes time.
What teachers say:
“Isidro is a polite young man who goes above and beyond in class. Even when he has to do work from home he will work to his best and problem solve to fix things he doesn’t understand. He has grit!