Standout Student: Mario Linares

Parents: Mario Linares Villava and Enedina Lara Rangel

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Which elementary school did you attend? Halverson Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Ken Fiscus because he is an interesting dude. Incredibly crazy smart man. He was also the one who told me how high school was going to be. and he was right.

Favorite book/author: I think “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen was the first book that I enjoyed.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I work at HyVee. I also am in MAAP STARS. I recently volunteered for the Alzheimer’s Walk.

What do you want to do after high school? I will probably just work for a little, but I do look forward to a little more schooling.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? I think it would be best for you to remember that in any situation you’re in, you can’t tell yourself there isn’t a way — there is, you just have to find it.