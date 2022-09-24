Standout Student: Nina Zhang

Parents: Annie Zhang and Tat Kong

Where are you from? I was born in Pennsylvania, lived in China until I was around 4 and then moved to Albert Lea.

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I went to Halverson for kindergarten and first grade and then transferred to Lakeview.

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Nechanicky, my fourth-grade teacher. He helped me find a piano teacher and helped me join an art club.

Favorite book/author: Rick Riordan

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Student Council, Mock Trial, band, marching band, Math Masters, Coding Club, Chess Club

What do you want to do after high school? I want to become some type of doctor or be in the medical industry.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Do what you want to do and join whatever clubs and activities you like. Don’t let your fears hold you back.

A quote from one of her teachers: “Nina makes every classroom a better place! She is intelligent, engaged and a joy to be around. Nina is a standout student, and ALHS is lucky to have her! — Angelina Welch