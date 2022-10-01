Star Class: Building relationships

Robin Viktora's seventh-grade advisory class is a prime example of what you hope a small group, focused on relationship building, will become. While these students came in from a wide variety of backgrounds and interest areas, they have formed a bond in the short time they’ve been in school. The students love doing activities with each other and Viktora. They competed to open their locks the fastest, had the best turn out for Homecoming dress-up days and often play games and do challenges together as a group, at their request. Some of their favorites have been building a cup stack to the ceiling without it tipping over, the ball cup game and charades. “It has been so special to be a part of this crew twice a day," Viktora said. "I have loved every second, and I am excited to continue to watch them grow. They all bring such fun, kind and unique characteristics to our group and they never fail to keep me laughing and on my toes.” Provided