Star Class: Students learn kindness

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Submitted

Sibley fifth-grade students had the opportunity to participate in the Youth Frontiers Kindness Retreat. This retreat provided ways for our students to develop empathy and promote kindness through anti-bullying tools. Provided

