Storage unit broken into and other reports
Published 9:09 am Thursday, September 1, 2022
A storage unit was reported broken into at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward. Social Security cards and a birth certificate were taken.
Purse reported stolen
A purse was reported stolen from a residence at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday at 211 W. Main St. in Clarks Grove.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud at 1202 Marie Ave. The reporting party stated the scam had taken place over the past four years over the internet.
Hit-and-run crash reported
Police received a report at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash near East Main Street and Marshall Street.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Davonta Demitrious Dav Fields, 24, on a local warrant at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop at 505 W. Front St.
Break-in reported
A break-in was reported at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday at 711 S. Washington Ave.