Storage unit broken into and other reports

A storage unit was reported broken into at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward. Social Security cards and a birth certificate were taken.

Purse reported stolen

A purse was reported stolen from a residence at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday at 211 W. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud at 1202 Marie Ave. The reporting party stated the scam had taken place over the past four years over the internet.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash near East Main Street and Marshall Street.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Davonta Demitrious Dav Fields, 24, on a local warrant at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop at 505 W. Front St.

Break-in reported

A break-in was reported at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday at 711 S. Washington Ave.