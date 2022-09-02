Tigers fall to Panthers in home matchup

The Albert Lea girls tennis team hosted Rochester Century Thursday night in a Big Nine Conference matchup.

Despite two wins in the four singles matches, the Tigers were unable to pull out their first win of the season, falling to the Panthers 5-2.

Rachel Doppelhammer and Hannah Willner were the two Tigers that picked up wins on the night. Doppelhammer defeated Sarah Yilma in the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-3; and Willner won the No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-2 over Tea McEachern.

Email newsletter signup

Alyssa Jensen and Bree Weilage were the other two Albert Lea players to compete in singles action. Jensen lost the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-0; and Weilage lost in the No. 4 slot 6-2, 6-0

In doubles play, the team of Lilly Hyke and Marissa Hanson lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1. Ava Bremer and Ashlyn Berven lost 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2 and Cydney Pathammavon and Emery Nelson lost 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 3 position.

The Tigers continue to search for their first victory of the season and will be back on the court Sept. 13 when they host the Wingers of Red Wing.