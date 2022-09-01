Tonia Wadding, age 63, of Austin, Minnesota went to her heavenly home on August 27, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Tonia was born on May 1, 1959, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. After graduating from Albert Lea High School, she attended York College and Abilene Christian University where she earned her teaching degree. She taught for 30 years as an elementary school teacher and ended her career as a school librarian. She had a keen ability in helping people who were struggling and used her career to impact many, many lives. Tonia enjoyed gardening, being outside, and spending time with her family. Her four granddaughters were the light of her life.

Tonia is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Drew) Hull; granddaughters, Eva, Adelyn, Norah, and Paige, all of Henderson, Nevada; mother, Beryl Bank of Austin, Minnesota; brother, Mike (Cindy) Wadding of Austin, Minnesota; sister, Selina (David) Magner of Delta, Colorado; sister, Cali (Fred) Vokoun of Geneva, Minnesota; brothers, Erin Bank of Austin, Minnesota and Brent (Kay) Magner of York, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews. Tonia was preceded in death by her parents, Elford and Shirley Magner; and father, Wayne Wadding.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.