Trinity Health completes acquisition of MercyOne Health System

Trinity Health, one of the largest not-for-profit Catholic health systems, announced Thursday the agreement to acquire MercyOne is completed and MercyOne is now a full member of the Trinity Health system, based in Livonia, Michigan. The news follows an April announcement that Trinity Health signed an agreement with CommonSpirit Health to acquire all facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne, including Home Care, Hospice and Infusion locations.

“For close to 25 years, we have served Iowa communities. With MercyOne now fully part of Trinity Health, we are a stronger and more unified system that will strengthen MercyOne’s ability to serve our patients, colleagues, and communities,” said Mike Slubowski, president and chief executive officer of Trinity Health. “Health care providers across the country continue to face unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-pandemic, but together, we are stronger. With our shared history and Catholic mission, we look forward to continuing a legacy of high-quality care for generations to come.”

The completion of the acquisition is a highly anticipated milestone that marks a shared commitment to ensuring access to health care across Iowa. Operating as a part of Trinity Health, MercyOne will retain its name and brand while enhancing more integrated and unified care in the communities it serves.

“Today’s closing further advances MercyOne’s vision to provide a personalized and radically convenient care experience for Iowans and neighboring communities. We are delighted to become a full member of the Trinity Health family which will further our goal to be a more strongly connected system of health services,” said Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne. “We are grateful to CommonSpirit for their support in the transition and for more than 25 years of successful partnership in Iowa. We look forward to further strengthening the Mission of MercyOne.”

Since the agreement was announced on April 19, plans have been underway to complete the integration including regulatory filings and other steps necessary to finalize the agreement. As integration efforts continue, patients can expect the same compassionate care from the caregivers they know and trust.