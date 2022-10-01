Updates from Upperclassmen by Zoe Kokot and Isabella Nelson

The Historical Museum Project is presented to fifth graders who are from schools within Freeborn County. The AP Government class taught by Jim Haney will be teaching the fifth graders in late September and early October about the history of Freeborn County and what life was like in the 1800s through the 1900s. The past few years, the Historical Museum Project has been skipped because of COVID, but now, those involved are trying to get back on track and continue to have either Haney’s AP Government or Humanities Social classes present this every year.

The specific areas of focus during these presentations are agriculture, school, church, transportation, immigration, meeting places, Victorian home/log cabin, military, music/entertainment, woodworking/blacksmith, occupations and general store. The students in Haney’s class are put into groups of two to four and are assigned a topic area. They are also given mentors who are experts in their topic, which helps students along the planning process. Students are given about four weeks to research and create a lesson plan to present to these fifth-graders. Their lesson plan will not only include information about life back then but will also have activities for the kids to participate in. This presentation is considered a field trip to these kids, so of course, they try to make it as fun as possible for the fifth graders. Some activities may include shaving faces, making butter, sack racing, using ink quills and so much more.

It can be hard to learn and understand history without getting a hands-on look into it. Students on both ends of the project are able to experience Freeborn County’s history together. The Historical Museum Project teaches leadership skills and shows kids how they can build the future by getting a glimpse into the past.

The upperclassmen involved in the project would like to thank Jim Haney, the Freeborn County Historical Museum staff and our mentors who have helped us with this project.

Zoe Kokot and Isabella Nelson are seniors at Albert Lea High School.