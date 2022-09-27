WCTA hosts annual meeting

WCTA’s 72nd annual meeting was Thursday. Members had the option to attend the meeting in person or virtually to hear reports on Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association operations.

“I am honored to be able to serve with the dedicated board members, work with the best employees in this industry and to offer amazing service and customer service to each of our members,” stated CEO Mark Thoma.

Mark R. Johnson of Leland, Iowa, and Dale Meinders of Buffalo Center, Iowa, were re-elected to the WCTA Board. Other WCTA Board members are Steve Thorland, vice president; Mike Stensrud, secretary/treasurer; Larry Foley, Curt Helland and Shanan Redinger.

Email newsletter signup

Bruce Wubben of Woden, Iowa, John and Theresa Bryan of Leland, Alan Carson of Buffalo Center, and Eston Johnson of Thompson, Iowa, were winners of the 50-inch 4K Smart TVs. Timothy Palmer of Forest City, Iowa, Lois Sonius of Crystal Lake, Iowa, and Scott Drexler of Lake Mills, were winners of the 64 GB Apple iPad Air Tablets. Tammy Olsen of Crystal Lake and Doug and Jeanine Aasland of Leland were winners of the iRobot Roomba vacuums.