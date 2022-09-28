Wells man dies after crash with SUV and tractor

A 70-year-old Wells man died Tuesday night after an SUV and farm tractor collided on Minnesota Highway 22 in Faribault County.

Michael Phillip Wegner reportedly died at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report states Wegner was driving a 2022 John Deere 4020 diesel tractor northbound on Highway 22 near 90th Street in Foster Township and was in front of a 2016 Dodge Journey that was also traveling northbound when the two vehicles collided at 7:49 p.m.

The driver of the Dodge, Adrienne Lark Bryan, 45, of Sebastopol, California, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, along with two juvenile passengers, one 14 and one 16, according to the report.

Roads were dry at the time fo the crash.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Wells Police Department assisted at the scene.