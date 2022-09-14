Wendy Lynn (Carlsen) Nelson, beloved mother, grandmother passed away peacefully with her children by her side September 2, 2022, at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis)

Wendy was born at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, Minnesota on September 25, 1953. Her parents were Donald “Dick” and Elaine Carlsen, and she was the oldest child out of two children. She attended Albert Lea Senior High School and graduated from the Austin Community College Nursing Program. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Wendy recently retired and was very proud of her career as a geriatric nurse which allowed her to make a difference and improve the quality of care for aging adults in the community. She started her nursing career as a Certified Nursing Assistant at St. John’s Lutheran Community. Over a span of three decades, she worked as a General Nurse, Registered Nurse, Assistant Director of Nursing, Education Coordinator, Nurse Manager and retired as Assistant Director of Nursing and Staff Development. Also, she was very proud to have worked as a Supervisor for the Mankato Red Cross Team. Her passion was education and enjoyed teaching newly employed nursing assistants. She had a gift in her ability to encourage, inspire and develop those around her. She dedicated her heart and hard work to residents and staff.

Wendy enjoyed volunteering taking blood pressures and took pride in working as an election judge. She enjoyed watching all Minnesota sports, Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild and especially the MN Twins (her favorite place was Target Field). She enjoyed attending all her grandchildren’s school events and games. She enjoyed planting flowers, sewing, baking, traveling, playing piano, comedy (especially her favorite comedian Jim Gaffigan), genealogy and caring for her kitty. She enjoyed gatherings with high school girlfriends, coworkers, and reminiscing. Wendy’s greatest love was being a mother and grandmother, this brought her the most joy and she will be deeply missed by her family. Her gentleness, kindness and compassion will live on through those she cared for and will never be forgotten.

For all those nurses out there, thank you for your hard work, dedication and sacrifices you make to care for others in their time of need. Wendy’s family understands how physically and mentally demanding this profession can be. We know Wendy felt an amazing satisfaction and pride being able to help those in need for a living. A heartfelt thank you for what you do!

Wendy is survived by her children; Jennifer Nelson (Cody Lembke), Jason Nelson, Greg Remus, (Sara Remus) Grandchildren; Jake Nelson (Jordan Balfe), Mya Lembke, AJ, Zach, and Annie Remus. Aunt; Kathy (Carlsen) Parry and many other friends, family, and cat Lemu.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Donald and Elaine Carlsen and brother Kim Carlsen

The memorial service will be held on Friday, September 16 at 2:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. A visitation will take place an hour before the service. MN Twins attire is welcome.

Memorials will go into a scholarship fund for a non-traditional by age student enrolled in the Nursing Program at Riverland Community College