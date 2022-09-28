Youth invited to event at Albert Lea skate park

All youth in Albert Lea are invited to join the Revs. George and Jill Marin of Grace Christian Church at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Albert Lea Skate Park.

Free pizza and bottled water will be given out, along with prizes and giveaways.

Youth are invited to bring their boards and scooters.

Any adult volunteers willing to help serve pizza and drinks can contact the Marins at 507-473-0376.