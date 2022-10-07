PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 25, 2005 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $59,081.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Julie A. Parmenter, a single person MORTGAGEE: American Residential Mortgage, LP, a Limited Partnership DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: May 3, 2005 Freeborn County Recorder Document Number: 453132 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Dated: April 25, 2005 Recorded: May 3, 2005 Freeborn County Recorder Document Number: 453133 And assigned to: American Residential Mortgage, LP Dated: March 10, 2020 Recorded: March 13, 2020 Freeborn County Recorder Document Number: A541864

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: American Residential Mortgage, LP, a Limited Partnership Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn Property Address: 703 Freeborn Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007 Tax Parcel ID Number: 341800430 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 13, Block 2, First Home Addition to the City of Albert Lea, and lying and being in the County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $45,540.54

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 03, 2022 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 04, 2023, or the next business day if May 04, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO

FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: September 15, 2022 MORTGAGEE: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard,

Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 051473-F1

Albert Lea Tribune: Sept. 21, 28 Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022

051473-F1