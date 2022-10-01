1 arrested for DWI, leaving scene of crash and other reports

Published 10:29 am Monday, October 17, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Blake Joseph Rucker, for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and fraudulent plates at 10:13 p.m. Saturday at 840 Happy Trails Lane.

 

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 11:52 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 4:03 p.m. Friday of a theft of cash and cards at 2316 Hendrickson Road. 

Police received a report at 4:42 p.m. Friday of a person who got into a box truck and left without paying for service completed on the vehicle at 1900 Sorensen Road. 

Police arrested Dylan Anthoni Villerreal, 30, for theft of a scooter at 11:48 a.m. Saturday at 610 Oak Lane. 

 

Damage reported to fence

Damage was reported to a fence and gate at 9:51 a.m. Saturday at 727 Belmont St. Decorations and political signs had also been removed. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Deputies arrested Dante Lopez, 43, for domestic assault after receiving a report at 10:41 a.m. Friday. 

 

Damage reported to motorcycle, window

Damage was reported to a window and a motorcycle in a garage at 6:58 p.m. Friday at 356 S. Broadway in Alden.

