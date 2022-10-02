2 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Police arrested Christopher Gutierrez, 47, on local warrants and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of S.E. Broadway and Frank Avenue. John David Stout, 35, was arrested for fifth-degree possession.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Omar Rodriguez, 28, on a Department of Corrections arrest and detain hold at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday at 635 E. Sixth St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Monday at 821 Maplehill Drive.

Warrant served

Police served a warrant at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday on Keith Allen Anderson, 41, at 411 S. Broadway.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday of a scam involving gift cards at 712 Hammer Road.

1 arrested on restraining order violation

Police arrested Joshua Dean Stenseth, 45, on a gross misdemeanor harassment restraining order violation at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at 2019 E. Main St.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Christina Rae Jensen, 35, for disorderly conduct at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday at 310 W. Seventh St.

Juveniles cited after traffic stop

One juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct and curfew violation after a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday at East Fourth Street and South Newton Avenue. Seven other juveniles were cited for curfew violations.