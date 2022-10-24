24-R-22-1495

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-22-1495

Estate of Clarice M. Olson, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., a ZOOM hearing will be held in this Court at Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated October 27, 2016, and separate writing() under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Gary L. Anderson, whose address is 1704 Plainview Lane, Albert Lea, MN 56007, and Donald R. Anderson, whose address is 1914 E. Johnson St., Albert Lea, MN 56007. as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

BY THE COURT

Dated 10/03/2022

Christy Hormann

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Allan L. Halvorsen

Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen

137 N. Broadway, PO Box 1009

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License No.: 219733

(507)373-1409

ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea Tribune:

Oct. 8 and 15, 2022

24-PR-22-1495