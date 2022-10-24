24-R-22-1495
Published 8:11 pm Sunday, October 9, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-22-1495
Estate of Clarice M. Olson, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., a ZOOM hearing will be held in this Court at Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated October 27, 2016, and separate writing() under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Gary L. Anderson, whose address is 1704 Plainview Lane, Albert Lea, MN 56007, and Donald R. Anderson, whose address is 1914 E. Johnson St., Albert Lea, MN 56007. as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
BY THE COURT
Dated 10/03/2022
Christy Hormann
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Allan L. Halvorsen
Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen
137 N. Broadway, PO Box 1009
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License No.: 219733
(507)373-1409
ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com
Email newsletter signup
Albert Lea Tribune:
Oct. 8 and 15, 2022
24-PR-22-1495