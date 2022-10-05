5 things to do this week: Bingo, village cleanup, haunted house and more

1

Children’s bingo

Coinciding with fall break, the Albert Lea Public Library will host a bingo event for children at 2 p.m. Thursday. The event will take place in the children’s library. Everyone is a winner.

Email newsletter signup

2

Cleanup at the village

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village — at 1031 Bridge Ave. — is having a village cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Anyone with a leaf blower is encouraged to bring it. Coffee and treats will be provided.

3

Game

Glenville Legion Post 264 — at 331 W. Main St. in Glenville — will host an Initials Game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The game was made popular on KFAN and involves 12 items, people, places, things or phrases that share the same initials. Bring your team of two to four players. Spots are limited to six teams per round. For more information on how to register, visit here.

4

Live music

Casey Mac returns for Sunday Funday at Bend in the Road, at 25483 State Highway 13 in Manchester. Mac will entertain with a myriad of songs covering all genres. He starts at 3 p.m.

5

Haunted House

First Lutheran Church of Glenville invites youth in seventh through 12th grade for a trip to Monster Bash Haunted House in Harmony on Friday. Cost is $13. Meet at the church, at 140 Third Ave. SW in Glenville — at 6 p.m. There is a signup sheet on the First Lutheran Church of Glenville Facebook page. Registration closes at 4 p.m. Friday.