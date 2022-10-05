5 things to do this week: Casino Night, Beach Boys and Hollywood designer

1

The United Way of Freeborn County is having a Casino Night Fundraiser at Wedgewood Cove starting with a social hour at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Join them for a night of fun making an impact for United Way. Tickets are available at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, United Way and the Albert Lea Family Y. You can also call 507-373-8670. Cost is $25, $30 at the door. For more information, visit unitedwayfc.org/casino

Book sale

Friends of the Library will have a book sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the City Garage. All proceeds from the sale go towards programs and equipment for the library. Thursday’s sale will be for members only, but you can join at the door for $5. Saturday will be a bag sale. The garage is near the Fountain Street entrance to City Hall.

Beach Boys tribute

The DC Drifters will perform Surfs Up, a tribute to the Beach Boys, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20. Call the box office at 507-377-4371, 877-730-3144 or visit actonbroadway.com.

“Ghost Towns Unearthed”

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village will host an encore presentation of “Ghost Towns Unearthed” with Gary Schindler at 7 p.m. Thursday. There are over a dozen ghost towns in the county, and Schindler will examine the establishment and subsequent fall of these towns. The event is free to attend.

Presentation

Stacia Lang, Albert Lea native, designer extraordinaire and 2022 recipient of the Albert Lea Education Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award, will be at the Marion Ross Performing Art Center at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets, $10 each, are available at the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau and will be on sale at the theater the day of the event.