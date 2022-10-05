5 things to do this week: Halloween fun, lecture series and more

1

Trunk or Treat

The Albert Lea YMCA — at 2021 W. Main St. — will host a trunk-or-treat event starting at noon Saturday. There will be candy, popcorn, a silent auction, bake sale, bounce house, prizes and more. All proceeds will go toward the teen room.

2

Halloween Spooktacular

The Albert Lea Main Street Program will host a Halloween Spooktacular from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Trick-or-Treat at participating downtown stores and get your photo taken at the Albert Lea Main Street program office at 132 N. Broadway. Donations are accepted.

3

Presentation

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will host “Victorian Death and Its Discontents” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Risha Lilienthal, curator of collections and exhibits, will take visitors through a show about the changing attitudes of death in the later half of the 19th century and how their views changed etiquette, class structure and religion. The presentation is free to members and $5 for nonmembers.

4

Trickin’ & Treatin’

Tickin’ & Treatin’ comes to the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Besides opportunities to trick-or-treat in the village, there will be a creepy doll scavenger hunt through the museum. Come in costume.

5

What is autism?

As part of the Dorothy Gotland Lecture Series, Kelly Wassenberg will present “What is Autism?” at the Albert Lea Art Center from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday. During the presentation, she will talk about current methods used in addressing behavioral challenges children on the spectrum exhibit, how autism affects families and how parents can use a child’s Individual Education Plan to address their child’s needs.