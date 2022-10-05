5 things to do this week: Painting, quilts, shopping and more

1

Painting

Junktion Market is having a pumpkin painting class from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 101 Main St. E in Clarks Grove. You pick the designs and a wood laster project is ready to be painted. Choose two sets of two pumpkins 18 to 22 inches or a trio of stacked pumpkins 15 inches high. Cost is $50 and includes supplies and hands-on assistance and instructions. Pay in the store (136 S. Broadway, Albert Lea) or by phone (507-668-4069) prior to class. The class is for anyone 13 and above. Children must attend with an adult.

2

Crafts

A-Best Sew & Vac will host an A-Best Quilts of Valor from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2720 Bridge Ave. Finished quilts will be given away on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. For more information, call 507-377-8244.

3

Shopping

The Albert Lea Main Street Program and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a Sip-n-Stroll in downtown Albert Lea starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Each of the 10 participating stores will have a drink station and store specials. There are also nine pop-up shops. Purchase a stroll bag from the Albert Lea Main Street office (132 N. Broadway) while supplies last. Bags include a double-wall stainless drink tumbler, free goodies, community discounts and a 2022 Sip Passport. For more information, visit the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau Facebook page.

4

Fall festival

Abundant Life Albert Lea, at 408 E. 18th St., will host their annual Fall Fest from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Food and games will be provided. There will also be a bouncy house, and prizes will be awarded. There’s even a chili contest. The event is free to attend.

5

ACT play

“The Big Five-Oh” continues its run at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center this week. The story is about a grown man coming to terms with his age, his relationship with his son and his future. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 507-377-4371 during theater hours or 1-877-730-3144 any time. The play is an Albert Lea Community Theatre production.