5 things to do this week: Painting, quilts, shopping and more

Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By alexguerrero

Painting

Junktion Market is having a pumpkin painting class from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 101 Main St. E in Clarks Grove. You pick the designs and a wood laster project is ready to be painted. Choose two sets of two pumpkins 18 to 22 inches or a trio of stacked pumpkins 15 inches high. Cost is $50 and includes supplies and hands-on assistance and instructions. Pay in the store (136 S. Broadway, Albert Lea) or by phone (507-668-4069) prior to class. The class is for anyone 13 and above. Children must attend with an adult.

Crafts

A-Best Sew & Vac will host an A-Best Quilts of Valor from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2720 Bridge Ave. Finished quilts will be given away on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. For more information, call 507-377-8244.

 

Shopping

The Albert Lea Main Street Program and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a Sip-n-Stroll in downtown Albert Lea starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Each of the 10 participating stores will have a drink station and store specials. There are also nine pop-up shops. Purchase a stroll bag from the Albert Lea Main Street office (132 N. Broadway) while supplies last. Bags include a double-wall stainless drink tumbler, free goodies, community discounts and a 2022 Sip Passport. For more information, visit the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau Facebook page.  

 

Fall festival

Abundant Life Albert Lea, at 408 E. 18th St., will host their annual Fall Fest from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Food and games will be provided. There will also be a bouncy house, and prizes will be awarded. There’s even a chili contest. The event is free to attend.

 

ACT play

“The Big Five-Oh” continues its run at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center this week. The story is about a grown man coming to terms with his age, his relationship with his son and his future. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 507-377-4371 during theater hours or 1-877-730-3144 any time. The play is an Albert Lea Community Theatre production.

