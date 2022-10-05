Albert Lea Police Department fully staffed, can assist 24/7

Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Submitted

The Albert Lea Police Department is reminding residents that the department is fully staffed and available to assist residents as needed 24 hours a day.

The department has 27 sworn officers, as well as 10 volunteers in its Reserve Officers Program, two community service officers and one administrative assistant.

People can call 911 for emergencies and 507-377-5780 for non-emergencies, any hour of any day.

