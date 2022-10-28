Grace Christian pastors celebrating 30 years of ministry in Albert Lea

Grace Christian Church is pleased to announce the 30th year of pastoral ministry in Albert Lea of Pastors George and Jill Marin. The Marins moved to Albert Lea in 1992 and, since then, have had the honor to serve, not only as pastors of their local church and church in San Diego, but as ministers to the area community and many areas of the world, according to a press release.

Missions have been at the heart of ministry for the couple. They have ministered personally in about 18 nations of the world. Technology has allowed them to stay connected when not in person, and they currently provide a weekly Zoom ministry to European nations.

The Marins have also led missions and youth ministry teams on cross country expeditions to Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Mt. Rushmore, Chicago, New York and San Diego, as well as missions to the homeless in both the Twin Cities and San Diego.

Being engaged members of their local community has been important. Together, the Marins have served 28 years as local elected officials. In addition, they have ministered locally as chemical dependency chaplains at Fountain Centers, served on community committees, mentored in area schools, businesses, jails and treatment centers, and organized many community concerts and events including with well known Christian artists.

“Grace Christian Church is a ministry of practical application,” said the two pastors. “Our desire has been to serve the Lord by serving people.”

In addition to founding Grace Christian Church, the pastors have completed two renovations on the 96-year-old building. They have also established the nonprofit Encouraging Excellence Inc. George has earned a master’s degree in public and nonprofit administration. While Jill holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling and is currently completing her Ph.D. in psychology.

The public is invited on Saturday to an open house at 3 p.m. and celebration service at 4 p.m. The public is also invited on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for a celebration worship service with special speaker, Bishop Frank Salas. Grace Christian Church is at 501 W. College St. in Albert Lea. Well wishes may be sent to P.O. Box 1, Albert Lea, or to ConnectNow2Grace@gmail.com.