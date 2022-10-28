A.L. boys cross country wins section meet, earns second consecutive state birth

For the second time in as many years, the Albert Lea boys cross country team will represent Section 1AA at the state meet after winning the qualifying Thursday afternoon at Bancroft Bay Park.

The Tigers narrowly edged out Winona by just one point to win the section title.

Leading the way for the Tigers was consistent top three finisher Gavin Hanke, who finished this meet in second place with a time of 16:37.05. Hanke was less than six seconds behind the winner, Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst.

Isaiah McGaffey also finished in the top 10, coming in seventh place with a time of 17:23.46. Ty Stout came in 12th place with a time of 17:42.21.

Rounding out the scoring for Albert Lea was Pacey Brekke in 14th place with a time of 17:45.63, and Luke Wangsness in 25th place with a time of 18:22.37.

The boys will race in the AA State Meet starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Olaf College.

The girls team also competed at the Section Meet and came in ninth place out of 11 team-eligible schools.

Jai Maligaya led the Tigers, finishing in 24th place with a time of 21:40.33. Elle Schultz wasn’t far behind, coming in 27th place with a time of 21:46.07.

Alizay Kratz, Lola Hansen and Ila Bolinger also scored for Albert Lea. Kratz came in 35th place with a time of 22:05.69, Hansen came in 55th with a time of 23:30.95, and Bolinger finished in 64th with a time of 24:40.82.

The section meet marks the end of the season for the girls team.