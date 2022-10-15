A.L. High School bands will perform a concert on Monday

On Monday the Albert Lea High School band department will present its first concert of the year. The performance will be at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, and will feature Tiger Band, Symphonic Band and Concert Band. There is no fee for admission, but there will be a donation box available for audience members to support the band program.

The performance is themed around the Concert Band piece, “Earthdance” by Michael Sweeney, and includes many pieces related to the natural world. Concert Band, which is made up of mostly juniors and seniors, will also be performing “Into the Clouds” by Richard L. Saucedo and “Into the Storm” by Robert W. Smith. The Tiger Band, which is made up of mostly eighth- and ninth- grade students, will perform three pieces, including “Storm Clouds” by James Swearingen. The Symphonic Band will also perform three works, including “Three Ayres from Gloucester” by Hugh M. Stuart. The bands will perform under the direction of Suzanne Mauer.